US Senate Confirms Kelly Craft As Ambassador To United Nations
The Senate backed Kelly Craft by a vote of 56 to 34, largely along party lines, moving to end seven months without a permanent U.S. envoy to the world body.
File Photo of US Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft (AP)
Washington: The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Kelly Craft, a Republican donor who is currently ambassador to Canada, as ambassador to the United Nations, despite opposition from Democrats who criticized President Donald Trump's nominee as too inexperienced for the post.
The Senate backed Craft by a vote of 56 to 34, largely along party lines, moving to end seven months without a permanent U.S. envoy to the world body.
U.N. ambassador is one of several high-level positions in the Trump administration held for months by temporary appointees as the White House struggles to deal with a chronic, high turnover of top administration officials.
The Senate last week confirmed Army Secretary Mark Esper, a former lobbyist, as secretary of defence, ending a record seven-month period in which the Pentagon lacked a permanent top official.
This week, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats announced his resignation.
Trump nominated Craft, 57, for the U.N. post after a recommendation from Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who represents her home state of Kentucky.
She had faced fierce opposition from some Democrats.
Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, accused Craft of lacking the "seriousness and professionalism" for the post at the world body.
Craft, the wife of a billionaire coal industry executive, generated controversy shortly after assuming her post in Ottawa by telling Canadian Broadcasting she believed "both sides" of the climate change debate.
However, she acknowledged during her confirmation hearing that climate change is a global threat and pledged to recuse herself from any U.N. talks on the issue involving coal because of her husband's position.
Menendez on Wednesday released a report that said Craft spent the majority of her time as ambassador to Canada outside of the country.
Craft's backers called her a tough negotiator on a trade deal with Canada and Mexico who had established decent working relationships with both Republicans and Democrats.
Craft will have the difficult job of defending Trump's "America First" foreign policy and navigating his criticism of the United Nations while getting global diplomats to back U.S. policies.
Trump's first U.N. ambassador, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, announced her resignation in October and left the position at the end of last year.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Air Force: A Cut Above Flight Simulator Mobile Game Launched on Android, iOS
- Parineeti Chopra Says Heartbreak Helped Her in Being a More Mature Person
- How to Buy or Rent The Avengers: Endgame Movie For Rs 100 Right Now
- If This is a Real Sony PlayStation 5 For Pre-order, it is More Expensive Than You May Have Imagined
- Apple Q3 Results: Full Steam Ahead For Services as The iPhone Makes up Less Than Half of The Revenue