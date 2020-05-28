US Senator Kaine Tests Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies

US Senator Tim Kaine announced on Friday that he and his wife Anne have tested positive for coronavirus antibodies after experiencing flu-like symptoms in March and April.

"We each tested positive for coronavirus antibodies this month," the Virginia Democrat said in a statement posted to his office website.

"We will keep following (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines - hand-washing, mask wearing, social distancing. We encourage others to do so as well. It shows those around you that you care about them," he said.