US Senator Kaine Tests Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies

Sen. Tim Kaine leaves the US Capitol after voting in Washington, US, May 14, 2020. (REUTERS/Erin Scott/Files)

US Senator Tim Kaine and his wife Anne have tested positive for coronavirus antibodies after experiencing flu-like symptoms in March and April.

  • Reuters Washington
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 9:50 PM IST
US Senator Tim Kaine announced on Friday that he and his wife Anne have tested positive for coronavirus antibodies after experiencing flu-like symptoms in March and April.

"We each tested positive for coronavirus antibodies this month," the Virginia Democrat said in a statement posted to his office website.

"We will keep following (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines - hand-washing, mask wearing, social distancing. We encourage others to do so as well. It shows those around you that you care about them," he said.


