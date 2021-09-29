US Senator Lauds India's Decision to Resume COVID-19 Vaccine Export

A top Republican senator on Tuesday welcomed India’s decision to resume the export of COVID-19 vaccines. Senator Jim Risch, the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also urged India to increase the production of such vaccines so that it can meet its international obligations.

I welcome the announcement by #India that it will restart exporting COVID19 vaccines, Risch said in a tweet. I encourage India to ramp up to fulfil #COVAX and commercial orders, which is crucial for the entire Indo Pacific and the world, he added.

