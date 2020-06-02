US Senator Sees Beijing Keeping Commitments under US-China Trade Deal

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley on Tuesday said he is not worried that China will fail to keep its commitments under the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal over the long term, despite current friction between the world's two largest economies.

Grassley told reporters on a weekly call that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer shared that view, following a call with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

"I don’t have any reason to think that China long-term (is) not going to keep their agreement and that’s Lighthizer’s view after his conversation with the vice premier of China that he briefed me on. So I’m not worried about it,” Grassley said.