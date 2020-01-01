US Sending 750 Troops to Middle East After Embassy Attack in Iraq, Says Pentagon
Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that more troops from a rapid response unit of the 82nd Airborne Division are prepared to deploy over the next several days.
Protesters and militia fighters throw stones towards the U.S. Embassy during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019.
Washington: The United States is sending around 750 more troops to the Middle East immediately, following an attack by pro-Iranian demonstrators on the US embassy in Baghdad, the Pentagon has said.
More troops from a rapid response unit of the 82nd Airborne Division are prepared to deploy over the next several days, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a statement on Tuesday.
"This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against US personnel and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad today," he said.
"The United States will protect our people and interests anywhere they are found around the world."
