English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Soldier Becomes World's First Penis Transplant Receiver, Was Injured in Afghanistan
The team transplanted an entire penis, a scrotum without testicles and a partial abdominal wall from a deceased donor. The wounded man, who requested anonymity, has recovered from the surgery and is expected to be discharged from the hospital this week.
Image for representation. (AFP)
Baltimore: A soldier wounded by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan has received the world's first complete penis and scrotum transplant, officials at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore said on Monday.
A team of nine plastic surgeons and two urological surgeons operated on the veteran, whose nationality was not disclosed, for 14 hours on March 26, the hospital said in a statement.
The team transplanted an entire penis, a scrotum without testicles and a partial abdominal wall from a deceased donor. The wounded man, who requested anonymity, has recovered from the surgery and is expected to be discharged from the hospital this week.
“We are hopeful that this transplant will help restore near-normal urinary and sexual functions for this young man,” Dr WP Andrew Lee, the head of plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said in the statement.
The soldier called his injury from an improvised explosive device "mind-boggling" and difficult to accept. Details of the incident were not released.
“When I first woke up (after surgery), I felt finally more normal... (with) a level of confidence as well. Confidence... like finally I'm OK,” he said in the statement.
Johns Hopkins surgeons had performed the first US double-arm transplant of two arms on a wounded service member in December.
A transplant in which a body part or tissue is transferred from one individual to another is called vascularized composite allotransplantation. The surgery involves transplanting skin, muscles and tendons, nerves, bone and blood vessels.
Lee said that although it is possible to reconstruct a penis using tissue from other body parts, a prosthesis implant would be necessary to achieve an erection, and that comes with a much higher rate of infection.
In addition, service personnel often do not have enough viable tissue from other parts of their bodies to use because of other injuries, he said.
Also Watch
A team of nine plastic surgeons and two urological surgeons operated on the veteran, whose nationality was not disclosed, for 14 hours on March 26, the hospital said in a statement.
The team transplanted an entire penis, a scrotum without testicles and a partial abdominal wall from a deceased donor. The wounded man, who requested anonymity, has recovered from the surgery and is expected to be discharged from the hospital this week.
“We are hopeful that this transplant will help restore near-normal urinary and sexual functions for this young man,” Dr WP Andrew Lee, the head of plastic and reconstructive surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said in the statement.
The soldier called his injury from an improvised explosive device "mind-boggling" and difficult to accept. Details of the incident were not released.
“When I first woke up (after surgery), I felt finally more normal... (with) a level of confidence as well. Confidence... like finally I'm OK,” he said in the statement.
Johns Hopkins surgeons had performed the first US double-arm transplant of two arms on a wounded service member in December.
A transplant in which a body part or tissue is transferred from one individual to another is called vascularized composite allotransplantation. The surgery involves transplanting skin, muscles and tendons, nerves, bone and blood vessels.
Lee said that although it is possible to reconstruct a penis using tissue from other body parts, a prosthesis implant would be necessary to achieve an erection, and that comes with a much higher rate of infection.
In addition, service personnel often do not have enough viable tissue from other parts of their bodies to use because of other injuries, he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Concept Crossover Unveiled Ahead of Debut
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Flawless in a Arpita Mehta Tiered Ruffle Saree; See Pics
- Venom Trailer: Check Out Tom Hardy In Upcoming Spider-Man Spin Off
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus [Specs Comparison]
- Sachin Tendulkar Turns 45 - When The Master Spoke