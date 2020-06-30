US State of Oregon Makes It Mandatory to Wear Face Masks amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Governor Kate Brown announced Monday that people throughout Oregon will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces starting Wednesday to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting indoor public spaces, she said in a news release.

Face covering requirements were mandated in eight counties last week. Over the past month, Brown said the disease has spread at an alarming rate in both urban and rural counties.

Face coverings that cover the nose and mouth play a critical role in reducing the spread of the disease because droplets from people's breath can carry the virus to others without people realizing it, she said.

She said she did not want to close businesses again as has happened in other states that are seeing a spike in cases.

She said Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) will take the lead in enforcing face covering requirements for all covered Oregon businesses.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she will issue an executive order mandating the use of masks in public starting Friday to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"The evidence could not be clearer wearing a mask is not only safe, but it is necessary to avoid another shutdown," the Democratic governor told reporters Monday.

Kelly's executive order would require every Kansan to wear a mask if they are around other people. She said her administration will issue specific guidance later this week and will work with the attorney general's office to implement the policy.

Local officials would enforce the policy.

"This is all we have to fight this virus and it is up to each of us to do our part," Kelly said.

Kansas health officials reported on Monday at least 14,443 confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase of 905 since Friday. The state also had six more deaths from COVID-19, bring the total number of deaths in the state to 270. Kansas reported that 1,152 people had been hospitalized.

In South Beach Miami, not wearing a mask could lead to a USD 50 fine starting Tuesday.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the broader regulations, which include requiring masks when not able to socially distance, including outside, in condominium common areas and at hotels, will be punishable with a verbal warning or fine. A curfew is also being discussed.

"We don't have too many tools left in our kit, and we don't want to be forced to return to a shelter in place order that proved so economically devastating," Gelber said, urging residents to comply.

The city will also dispatch ambassadors to congested areas to pass out free masks.

"To those of you who seem to believe that wearing a mask is a political statement - it is not. This virus couldn't care who you support or what party you belong to," said Gelber.

"I don't know the politics of the 13 seniors living here in South Beach and who recently perished."