English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Steps Up Push to Blacklist Masood Azhar at United Nations as China Refuses to Relent on Veto
The United States circulated a resolution — drafted with British and French support — to the 15-member council that would designate Azhar, subjecting him to an arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze, diplomats said.
File photo of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
United Nations: The United States, Britain and France stepped up a push for the United Nations Security Council to blacklist Masood Azhar, the head of Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), on Wednesday after China prevented an earlier move two weeks ago.
The United States circulated a resolution — drafted with British and French support — to the 15-member council that would designate Azhar, subjecting him to an arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze, diplomats said.
JeM had claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack that killed at least 40 CRPF men in Pulwama, making it the deadliest in Kashmir. It also led to increased skirmishes between the nuclear-armed neighbours, including aerial aggression.
The United States, Britain and France initially asked the Security Council's Islamic State and al Qaeda sanctions committee, which operates by consensus, to blacklist Azhar. However, China prevented the move.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China had conducted a "comprehensive and thorough evaluation" but still needed more time to consider the proposal. China had previously prevented the committee from sanctioning Azhar in 2016 and 2017.
Instead of consensus, a resolution only needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by China, Russia, the United States, France or Britain to pass. It was not immediately clear when the draft resolution to designate Azhar could be put to a vote.
The Chinese mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the draft text.
JeM is a primarily anti-India group that forged ties with al Qaeda and was blacklisted by the U.N. Security Council in 2001. In December 2001, Jaish fighters, along with members of another Pakistan-based militant group, Lashkar-e-Taiba, attacked Parliament.
The United States circulated a resolution — drafted with British and French support — to the 15-member council that would designate Azhar, subjecting him to an arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze, diplomats said.
JeM had claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack that killed at least 40 CRPF men in Pulwama, making it the deadliest in Kashmir. It also led to increased skirmishes between the nuclear-armed neighbours, including aerial aggression.
The United States, Britain and France initially asked the Security Council's Islamic State and al Qaeda sanctions committee, which operates by consensus, to blacklist Azhar. However, China prevented the move.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China had conducted a "comprehensive and thorough evaluation" but still needed more time to consider the proposal. China had previously prevented the committee from sanctioning Azhar in 2016 and 2017.
Instead of consensus, a resolution only needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by China, Russia, the United States, France or Britain to pass. It was not immediately clear when the draft resolution to designate Azhar could be put to a vote.
The Chinese mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the draft text.
JeM is a primarily anti-India group that forged ties with al Qaeda and was blacklisted by the U.N. Security Council in 2001. In December 2001, Jaish fighters, along with members of another Pakistan-based militant group, Lashkar-e-Taiba, attacked Parliament.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Israeli Military Strikes Hamas Targets In Gaza: What We Know So Far
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Mission Shakti: India Becomes Fourth Nation To Add Anti-Satellite Weapon To Arsenal
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Israeli Military Strikes Hamas Targets In Gaza: What We Know So Far
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Mission Shakti: India Becomes Fourth Nation To Add Anti-Satellite Weapon To Arsenal
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Dances to 'Tareefan' With Nick Jonas, See Sonam Kapoor's Reaction
- Excited Amitabh Bachchan Whistles, Makes Video of Daughter Shweta Bachchan as She Walks the Ramp
- IPL 2019 | Ashwin Within His Rights but Would Have Liked Warning First: Dravid
- Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Gave the Loudest Cheer to Her Dad at Feroz Shah Kotla
- Hyundai Venue (QXi Codename) is the Official Name of the Upcoming Compact SUV [Video]
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results