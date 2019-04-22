Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

US Supreme Court to Weigh in on Gay, Transgender Rights

The nation's highest court is considering three related cases, one involving a funeral home worker who was fired after telling her employer she was a transgender woman and would be wearing women's clothing at work.

AFP

Updated:April 22, 2019, 9:27 PM IST
US Supreme Court to Weigh in on Gay, Transgender Rights
File photo of the US Supreme Court in Washington DC. (Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: The US Supreme Court said Monday it will take up the question of whether gay and transgender workers are protected by federal law that bars discrimination in the workplace.

The nation's highest court is considering three related cases, one involving a funeral home worker who was fired after telling her employer she was a transgender woman and would be wearing women's clothing at work.

In the other two cases, gay workers said they were fired by their employers because of their sexual orientation.

The court will decide whether the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bans discrimination in the workplace on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin, also applies to sexual orientation and gender identity.

In the absence of a ruling from the top US court, lower courts have issued contradictory decisions.

The case is likely to be heard in the fall with a ruling issued next year.
Loading...
