GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

US Supreme Court Upholds Obama-era Net Neutrality Rules

The court on Monday rejected appeals from the telecommunications industry seeking to throw out a lower court ruling in favour of the "net neutrality" rules.

Associated Press

Updated:November 6, 2018, 5:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
Washington: The Supreme Court has ended the court fight over repealed Obama-era "net neutrality" rules that required internet providers to treat all online traffic equally.

The court on Monday rejected appeals from the telecommunications industry seeking to throw out a lower court ruling in favour of the "net neutrality" rules.

The Federal Communications Commission under President Donald Trump has rolled back the rules, but the industry also wanted to wipe the court ruling off the books.



Conservative Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas would have granted the industry's request. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh took no part in the case without offering any reason. Kavanaugh ruled on the issue while an appeals court judge and Roberts has an investment portfolio that includes telecommunications companies.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...