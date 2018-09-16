English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Swimmer Dies From Suspected Shark Attack: Police
The victim, in his mid-20s, "was bitten by what is believed to be a shark" while he swam at Newcomb Hollow Beach in the Cape Cod area of Massachusetts. He was pulled from the water and taken to hospital by firefighters but succumbed to his injuries.
Representational Image
Loading...
Washington: A swimmer in the northeastern United States died from an apparent shark bite on Saturday, a police report on the rare incident said.
The victim, in his mid-20s, "was bitten by what is believed to be a shark" while he swam at Newcomb Hollow Beach in the Cape Cod area of Massachusetts, Wellfleet Police said in a statement. He was pulled from the water and taken to hospital by firefighters but succumbed to his injuries, the police said.
They did not release the victim's name. "The town beaches are closed to swimming for the next 24 hours," the police said.
Several years ago a man was confirmed to have been bitten by a great white shark in the ocean near the shoreline of Truro in Cape Cod. But the chances of being attacked by a shark are nearly one in four million, according to the International Wildlife Museum in Tucson, Arizona.
The victim, in his mid-20s, "was bitten by what is believed to be a shark" while he swam at Newcomb Hollow Beach in the Cape Cod area of Massachusetts, Wellfleet Police said in a statement. He was pulled from the water and taken to hospital by firefighters but succumbed to his injuries, the police said.
They did not release the victim's name. "The town beaches are closed to swimming for the next 24 hours," the police said.
Several years ago a man was confirmed to have been bitten by a great white shark in the ocean near the shoreline of Truro in Cape Cod. But the chances of being attacked by a shark are nearly one in four million, according to the International Wildlife Museum in Tucson, Arizona.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lionel Messi Believes He Needs to be More Effective from the Penalty Spot
- Chair Umpire Carlos Ramos Hands Marin Cilic Warning for Slamming Racquet
- Radhika Apte on Why #MeToo Movement Hasn't Reached Bollywood
- "We Failed to Encash on Key Moments," - MSK Prasad Reviews India's 4-1 Loss to England
- Cricket Australia Open to Extra Warm-up Game but Says No Formal Request Made
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...