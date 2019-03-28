English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
United States Takes Note of India's Anti-satellite Test, Expresses Concern Over Space Debris
India shot down one of its satellites in space on Wednesday with an anti-satellite missile to demonstrate this complex capability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced.
Representative image
Washington: The US has said it has taken note of India's anti-satellite missile test, but expressed concern over the issue of space debris.
India shot down one of its satellites in space on Wednesday with an anti-satellite missile to demonstrate this complex capability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced, making it only the fourth country to have used such a weapon after the US, Russia and China.
The state department saw PM Modi's statement that announced India's anti-satellite test, a State Department spokesperson told PTI Wednesday.
To a question, the spokesperson also said that as part of "our strong strategic partnership with India, we will continue to pursue shared interests in space and scientific and technical cooperation, including collaboration on safety and security in space. However, the spokesperson, expressed concern over the issue of space debris.
The issue of space debris is an important concern for the U.S. government. We took note of Indian government statements that the test was designed to address space debris issues, the spokesperson said.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the test was done in the lower atmosphere to ensure there is no space debris. "Whatever debris that is generated will decay and fall back onto the earth within weeks," it said.
The MEA has also come out with a 10-point explainer to say the anti-satellite missile test was carried out to verify India's capability to safeguard space assets and that it was not directed against any country.
