US, Taliban Resume Talks on Ending America's Longest War in Afghanistan

Kabul: A United States envoy and the Taliban have resumed negotiations on ending America's longest war. A Taliban member familiar with, but not part of, the talks that resumed Thursday in Qatar says US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad also had a one-on-one meeting Wednesday with the Taliban's lead negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The Taliban member spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk with reporters. Baradar is one of the Taliban's founders and has perhaps the strongest influence on the insurgent group's rank-and-file members.

The US and the Taliban have held several rounds of talks in the past year on issues including a US troop withdrawal, a cease-fire, intra-Afghan negotiations to follow and Taliban guarantees that Afghanistan will not be a launch pad for global terror attacks.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.