US, Taliban Resume Talks on Ending America's Longest War in Afghanistan
The US and the Taliban have held several rounds of talks in the past year on issues including a US troop withdrawal, a cease-fire, intra-Afghan negotiations to follow and Taliban guarantees that Afghanistan will not be a launch pad for global terror attacks.
Moscow: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban group's top political leader, third from left, arrives with other members of the Taliban delegation for talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Image: AP/PTI)
Kabul: A United States envoy and the Taliban have resumed negotiations on ending America's longest war. A Taliban member familiar with, but not part of, the talks that resumed Thursday in Qatar says US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad also had a one-on-one meeting Wednesday with the Taliban's lead negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.
The Taliban member spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk with reporters. Baradar is one of the Taliban's founders and has perhaps the strongest influence on the insurgent group's rank-and-file members.
The US and the Taliban have held several rounds of talks in the past year on issues including a US troop withdrawal, a cease-fire, intra-Afghan negotiations to follow and Taliban guarantees that Afghanistan will not be a launch pad for global terror attacks.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi Share the Perfect Chemistry in The Bard of Blood Teaser
- Jio Effect: Tata Sky Broadband Offers 6 Months Additional Usage on Annual Plans
- Dwayne The Rock Johnson Tops World's Richest Actors List, Beats Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr
- Ashes 2019: Did Archer Mimic Smith's Unique Batting Style?
- Woman Abandoned by Boyfriend on a Road Trip Assumed She was Being Pranked