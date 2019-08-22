Take the pledge to vote

News18 » World
1-min read

US, Taliban Resume Talks on Ending America's Longest War in Afghanistan

The US and the Taliban have held several rounds of talks in the past year on issues including a US troop withdrawal, a cease-fire, intra-Afghan negotiations to follow and Taliban guarantees that Afghanistan will not be a launch pad for global terror attacks.

Associated Press

Updated:August 22, 2019, 11:23 PM IST
US, Taliban Resume Talks on Ending America's Longest War in Afghanistan
Moscow: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban group's top political leader, third from left, arrives with other members of the Taliban delegation for talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Image: AP/PTI)
Kabul: A United States envoy and the Taliban have resumed negotiations on ending America's longest war. A Taliban member familiar with, but not part of, the talks that resumed Thursday in Qatar says US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad also had a one-on-one meeting Wednesday with the Taliban's lead negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The Taliban member spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk with reporters. Baradar is one of the Taliban's founders and has perhaps the strongest influence on the insurgent group's rank-and-file members.

The US and the Taliban have held several rounds of talks in the past year on issues including a US troop withdrawal, a cease-fire, intra-Afghan negotiations to follow and Taliban guarantees that Afghanistan will not be a launch pad for global terror attacks.

