English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
US-Taliban Talks 'on Right Path', Says US Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad
The envoy was referring to negotiations in Qatar last week which raised expectations of a breakthrough and came after a months-long diplomatic push with the insurgents.
File photo of US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad. (REUTERS)
Kabul: US-Taliban talks are "on the right path", special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said on Thursday, but warned there was more work to be done, adding: "you can't eat an elephant in one bite".
It comes after Khalilzad confirmed to media this week that Washington and the Taliban had a "draft framework" in place for a deal which could pave the way for the insurgents to hold peace talks with Kabul.
The development was described by experts as a "milestone" in the grinding 17-year Afghan conflict, but prompted concerns from Afghans and observers who feared it could see US troops withdraw from the country before a lasting peace deal is reached with the government in Kabul.
"The path to peace doesn't often run in a straight line," Khalilzad tweeted, adding that the situation was "complex".
"We made significant progress on two vital issues: counter terrorism and troop withdrawal.
"That doesn't mean we're done. We're not even finished with these issues yet, and there is still work to be done on other vital issues like intra-Afghan dialogue and a complete ceasefire."
Sceptics have "rushed to judgement", he said, but added that "you can't eat an elephant in one bite!" "And a forty year old war won't be resolved in one meeting, even if that meeting runs for close to a week."
The envoy was referring to negotiations in Qatar last week which raised expectations of a breakthrough and came after a months-long diplomatic push with the insurgents.
Afghanistan has suffered near constant conflict since the Soviet invasion of 1979, which was followed by civil war, the Taliban regime, and the US invasion.
Khalilzad stressed that the conflict has many actors with many interests, but repeated earlier calls to seize the momentum.
"This is a moment for Afghans to begin to heal old wounds and chart a new course for their country," Khalilzad said.
"We are on the right path, together. As @POTUS said, talks are proceeding well," he added, referring to US President Donald Trump.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
It comes after Khalilzad confirmed to media this week that Washington and the Taliban had a "draft framework" in place for a deal which could pave the way for the insurgents to hold peace talks with Kabul.
The development was described by experts as a "milestone" in the grinding 17-year Afghan conflict, but prompted concerns from Afghans and observers who feared it could see US troops withdraw from the country before a lasting peace deal is reached with the government in Kabul.
"The path to peace doesn't often run in a straight line," Khalilzad tweeted, adding that the situation was "complex".
"We made significant progress on two vital issues: counter terrorism and troop withdrawal.
"That doesn't mean we're done. We're not even finished with these issues yet, and there is still work to be done on other vital issues like intra-Afghan dialogue and a complete ceasefire."
Sceptics have "rushed to judgement", he said, but added that "you can't eat an elephant in one bite!" "And a forty year old war won't be resolved in one meeting, even if that meeting runs for close to a week."
The envoy was referring to negotiations in Qatar last week which raised expectations of a breakthrough and came after a months-long diplomatic push with the insurgents.
Afghanistan has suffered near constant conflict since the Soviet invasion of 1979, which was followed by civil war, the Taliban regime, and the US invasion.
Khalilzad stressed that the conflict has many actors with many interests, but repeated earlier calls to seize the momentum.
"This is a moment for Afghans to begin to heal old wounds and chart a new course for their country," Khalilzad said.
"We are on the right path, together. As @POTUS said, talks are proceeding well," he added, referring to US President Donald Trump.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bringing India on Board for DRS is One Of My Achievements: Richardson
- Avengers Endgame Star Reveals that Tony Stark and Pepper Potts Will Have a Child
- Polar Vortex: Watch Bored Americans With No Chill Throw Boiling Water at Arctic Wind
- 'The Batman' to Release in 2021, Ben Affleck Steps Down as DC Universe's Bruce Wayne
- This Woman Turned A Dying 110-Year Old Tree Into A 'Little Free Library'
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results