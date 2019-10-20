US Talk Show Host Bill Maher Offers Donald Trump $1 Million To Resign in Latest Episode

Washigton: American comedian and political commentator, Bill Maher, stepped his attack on Donald Trump, offering a million dollars to the later in return for his resignation from office of the US President. The 'Real Time With Bill Maher' talk show host said during Friday's episode that he would further ask other celebrities to join him in paying Trump to resign.

During this week's "New Rules" segment, Maher took a jibe at Trump for insisting that he can't be bought because he already has a lot of money. "The exact opposite is true. The man is constantly for sale," he said.

"He's worried about Ukrainian corruption? The only time corruption bothered Donald Trump is when he's not in on it," Maher said.

It seems @realDonaldTrump was accidentally watching Real Time again tonight. Hope he saw this offer to him at the end. #Prickstarter #TakeTheMoney pic.twitter.com/wUHlnei1Oe — Bill Maher (@billmaher) 19 October 2019

He further took on Trump, who has repeatedly said that he will refuse to leave the office even if he loses re-election, saying, "I want to give you another chance to get some money out of me. I'll bet you a million dollars now that if you lose the 2020 elections then you'll leave."

Maher's jibes were received by a cheering crowd, as he went on to say, "Forget the bet. I got a better idea," and said, "How about this: Just take my check for $1 million and I bet I could get another thousand people just from here to the beach including Malibu, of course, who would pay that much to see you resign."

"And to those out there who are saying, ''My God, Bill, are you suggesting we paying this man to go away? Yes, that's exactly what I'm suggesting. In fact, I'm insisting."

He further urged the celebrities to "not waste their money on stupid things like private islands and castles..." and to spend their money on "something good."

Bill Maher mocked Trump, saying that his obsession with the almighty dollar is rooted in his childhood and relationship with his late father.

"Daddy loves a good boy who gets money," Bill Maher taunted.

"So, Mr. President, it's really very simple. You love money, we hate you. ... You could finally be the billionaire you always pretended you were. Yes, I said billionaire because of the kind of money I could get from -- just off the top of my head -- Oprah, Cher, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Bono, Jay Z, Beyonce, Pink, Rihanna, Usher, Pharrell, Eminem. And that's just the ones with one name."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.