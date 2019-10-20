Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
2-min read

US Talk Show Host Bill Maher Offers Donald Trump $1 Million To Resign in Latest Episode

The 'Real Time With Bill Maher' talk show host said during Friday's episode that he would further ask other celebrities to join him in paying Donald Trump to resign from the US President's office.

News18.com

Updated:October 20, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US Talk Show Host Bill Maher Offers Donald Trump $1 Million To Resign in Latest Episode
Bill Maher

Washigton: American comedian and political commentator, Bill Maher, stepped his attack on Donald Trump, offering a million dollars to the later in return for his resignation from office of the US President. The 'Real Time With Bill Maher' talk show host said during Friday's episode that he would further ask other celebrities to join him in paying Trump to resign.

During this week's "New Rules" segment, Maher took a jibe at Trump for insisting that he can't be bought because he already has a lot of money. "The exact opposite is true. The man is constantly for sale," he said.

"He's worried about Ukrainian corruption? The only time corruption bothered Donald Trump is when he's not in on it," Maher said.

He further took on Trump, who has repeatedly said that he will refuse to leave the office even if he loses re-election, saying, "I want to give you another chance to get some money out of me. I'll bet you a million dollars now that if you lose the 2020 elections then you'll leave."

Maher's jibes were received by a cheering crowd, as he went on to say, "Forget the bet. I got a better idea," and said, "How about this: Just take my check for $1 million and I bet I could get another thousand people just from here to the beach including Malibu, of course, who would pay that much to see you resign."

"And to those out there who are saying, ''My God, Bill, are you suggesting we paying this man to go away? Yes, that's exactly what I'm suggesting. In fact, I'm insisting."

He further urged the celebrities to "not waste their money on stupid things like private islands and castles..." and to spend their money on "something good."

Bill Maher mocked Trump, saying that his obsession with the almighty dollar is rooted in his childhood and relationship with his late father.

"Daddy loves a good boy who gets money," Bill Maher taunted.

"So, Mr. President, it's really very simple. You love money, we hate you. ... You could finally be the billionaire you always pretended you were. Yes, I said billionaire because of the kind of money I could get from -- just off the top of my head -- Oprah, Cher, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Bono, Jay Z, Beyonce, Pink, Rihanna, Usher, Pharrell, Eminem. And that's just the ones with one name."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram