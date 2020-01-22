US Ties with India and China Are Better Than Ever Before, Says Trump At Davos: Report

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump, in an interview with CNBC in Davos on Wednesday, said Washington's ties with India and China are better than they have ever been before despite being involved in a trade war with the latter.
"Our relationship with India, China, Japan and many others are better than it's even been," he said, hours after historic impeachment proceedings commenced against him in the US Senate.
Trump, who is likely to visit India later next month, also bragged about being the most popular leader on Facebook.
"I am No.1 on Facebook; you know who's No. 2? Modi of India," he said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India-US tied have remained steady and last week, outgoing Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on Trump and thanked him for his "steadfast" support for strengthening the strategic bilateral ties.
It was probably the first time that a US President met an outgoing Indian Ambassador, which experts say is a reflection of the significance Trump attaches to the India-US partnership.
Washington's ties with Beijing, however, have been marred in the aftermath of a prolonged economic war, with both countries imposing tariffs on one another. However, US and China signed the first phase of a "historic" trade deal last week, with the second set to be signed later this year.