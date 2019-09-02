US to Conditionally Pull Troops from Five Afghan Bases Under Deal, Says Envoy
Zalmay Khalilzad said that the US has agreed that if the conditions proceed according to the agreement, we will leave within 135 days five bases in which we are present now.
US Army soldiers stand outside their armored vehicle (File photo)
Kabul: The US military will pull its troops from five bases in Afghanistan if the Taliban honour their end of a proposed deal, the US envoy leading negotiations between the two foes said Monday.
"We have agreed that if the conditions proceed according to the agreement, we will leave within 135 days five bases in which we are present now," Zalmay Khalilzad told Tolo News, according to an excerpt of an interview the TV station published on Twitter.
Khalilzad was speaking in Dari. Tolo said the full interview would be broadcast later Monday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kalki Koechlin Makes Relationship with Rumoured Boyfriend Guy Hershberg Insta-Official
- Nokia 8.1 Selling for Rs 15,999, Down From Launch Price of Rs 27,999
- Arsenal Posts Video of Ranveer Singh as He Raps for Them at English Premier League
- Xiaomi Mi A3 Review: It Really is Time You Look Beyond The Specifications Sheet
- Rafael Nadal Consoles Young Fan in Tears with Autograph During US Open 2019