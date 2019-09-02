Take the pledge to vote

US to Conditionally Pull Troops from Five Afghan Bases Under Deal, Says Envoy

Zalmay Khalilzad said that the US has agreed that if the conditions proceed according to the agreement, we will leave within 135 days five bases in which we are present now.

AFP

Updated:September 2, 2019, 8:23 PM IST
US to Conditionally Pull Troops from Five Afghan Bases Under Deal, Says Envoy
US Army soldiers stand outside their armored vehicle (File photo)
Kabul: The US military will pull its troops from five bases in Afghanistan if the Taliban honour their end of a proposed deal, the US envoy leading negotiations between the two foes said Monday.

"We have agreed that if the conditions proceed according to the agreement, we will leave within 135 days five bases in which we are present now," Zalmay Khalilzad told Tolo News, according to an excerpt of an interview the TV station published on Twitter.

Khalilzad was speaking in Dari. Tolo said the full interview would be broadcast later Monday.

