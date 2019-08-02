US to Develop New Missiles After Withdrawing from Nuclear Treaty with Russia
Chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said that now that they have withdrawn, the Department of Defense will fully pursue the development of these ground-launched conventional missiles as a prudent response to Russia's actions.
For Representation
Washington: The United States is to accelerate its development of new cruise and ballistic missile systems following its withdrawal from a nuclear treaty with Russia on Friday, the Pentagon said.
"Now that we have withdrawn, the Department of Defense will fully pursue the development of these ground-launched conventional missiles as a prudent response to Russia's actions," chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said after the US confirmed its exit from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty.
