English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US to Give Migrants Along Mexico Border DNA Tests to Prove Family Ties
US officials say some involve adults using unrelated children as a means of entering and remaining in the United States, and the new tests aim at preventing this.
Representative image (Photo: Reuters/Edgard Garrido)
Loading...
Washington: US border authorities plan to give migrant families DNA tests to determine whether or not the adults and children are related, Department of Homeland Security officials said Wednesday.
A "Rapid DNA" test program is being launched in several places along the US-Mexico frontier, where tens of thousands of undocumented migrants have been crossing the border each month, many in family units asking for asylum.
US officials say some involve adults using unrelated children as a means of entering and remaining in the United States, and the new tests aim at preventing this.
They plan to take cheek swabs of the migrants and process them to prove a parent-child relationship. Those whose claims are fraudulent will be prosecuted, the officials said.
"We know the problem we are seeing, we know these are fraudulent family units," an official said on condition of anonymity.
Nearly 190,000 people entered the country in family units without immigration documents between October and March, according to Customs and Border Protection statistics.
DHS said questioning and other investigative techniques revealed that more than 1,000 of these "families" were not what they claimed.
The DNA tests will focus on identifying parent-child relationships, not other familial links like uncle-child.
The DHS official said the new program will determine whether the use of Rapid DNA -- a two-hour procedure in which a cheek swab is processed in a portable DNA analysis instrument -- on the border is feasible and affordable.
"This may be the way of the future," the official said.
A "Rapid DNA" test program is being launched in several places along the US-Mexico frontier, where tens of thousands of undocumented migrants have been crossing the border each month, many in family units asking for asylum.
US officials say some involve adults using unrelated children as a means of entering and remaining in the United States, and the new tests aim at preventing this.
They plan to take cheek swabs of the migrants and process them to prove a parent-child relationship. Those whose claims are fraudulent will be prosecuted, the officials said.
"We know the problem we are seeing, we know these are fraudulent family units," an official said on condition of anonymity.
Nearly 190,000 people entered the country in family units without immigration documents between October and March, according to Customs and Border Protection statistics.
DHS said questioning and other investigative techniques revealed that more than 1,000 of these "families" were not what they claimed.
The DNA tests will focus on identifying parent-child relationships, not other familial links like uncle-child.
The DHS official said the new program will determine whether the use of Rapid DNA -- a two-hour procedure in which a cheek swab is processed in a portable DNA analysis instrument -- on the border is feasible and affordable.
"This may be the way of the future," the official said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Frequent Migration and Bullying Shaped Up the Legend of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
- Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Shovel Grounds in High Summer on Labour Day, See Here
- Scientists Find Cocaine, Ketamine and Other Drugs in Shrimps in England Rivers
- Gambhir Among 'The Most Insecure' People I've Worked With: Upton
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Explodes in South Korea, Company Claims Not Their Fault
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results