US to Impose New Sanctions on Hamas, Iran's IRGC Among Other Groups

Washington: The United States said it was imposing sanctions on a "wide range of terrorists and their supporters," including the Palestinian group Hamas and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, on Tuesday, on the eve of the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The sanctions targeted 15 leaders, individuals and entities affiliated with groups including Hamas, al Qaeda, Islamic State and Iran's IRGC, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.