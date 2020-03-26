WORLD

US to Indict Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro for 'Narco-terrorism': Senator

File photo of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures after receiving the presidential sash during the ceremonial swearing-in for his second presidential term, at the Supreme Court in Caracas, Venezuela. (Image: Reuters)

US media reports said that the justice department will unveil charges accusing the Venezuelan leader and other senior members of his government of conspiring with drug cartels.

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 8:55 PM IST
The US Justice Department is planning to indict Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for "narco-terrorism," US Senator Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

The Florida senator confirmed this in a brief tweet.

US media reports said that the justice department will unveil charges accusing the Venezuelan leader and other senior members of his government of conspiring with drug cartels.

The Justice Department was planning to announce charges relating to Venezuela and "narco-terrorism" in a press conference in Washington Thursday at 11 am (1500 GMT).

The Miami Herald reported that besides Maduro, indictments being unveiled will also name Diosdado Cabello, the Venezuelan National Assembly's former speaker, and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez.

