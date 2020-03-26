US to Indict Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro for 'Narco-terrorism': Senator

The US Justice Department is planning to indict Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for "narco-terrorism," US Senator Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

The Florida senator confirmed this in a brief tweet.

US media reports said that the justice department will unveil charges accusing the Venezuelan leader and other senior members of his government of conspiring with drug cartels.

The Justice Department was planning to announce charges relating to Venezuela and "narco-terrorism" in a press conference in Washington Thursday at 11 am (1500 GMT).

The Miami Herald reported that besides Maduro, indictments being unveiled will also name Diosdado Cabello, the Venezuelan National Assembly's former speaker, and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez.