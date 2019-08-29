Take the pledge to vote

US to Keep 8,600 Troops in Afghanistan After Deal with Taliban, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the US is always going to have a presence and in case of an attack from Afghanistan, the US would be back with a force like never before.

August 29, 2019
Washington: President Donald Trump on Thursday said that US troop levels will drop to 8,600 in Afghanistan if a peace deal is reached with the Taliban and that a permanent presence will remain.

"We're going down to 8,600 and then we make a determination from there," Trump said in an interview with Fox News radio. "We're always going to have a presence." Trump also said that if an attack on the United States originated from Afghanistan "we would come back with a force like... never before."

