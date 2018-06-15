English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
US to Lift North Korea Sanctions Once Assured of Denuclearisation
Post Kim-Trump summit, the leader of two nuclear powers have been showing signs of improving ties between them.
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un at the summit.
Washington: US President Donald Trump, on Friday, said he will lift current sanctions on North Korea only after making sure Pyongyang no longer has nuclear weapons.
Trump said that they are very close to it when he was asked at what point would the sanctions come off of North Korea, in an interview. 'When we can be sure there will be no more nuclear,'he said in response.
"Very close. We're very close to getting it started. Kim wants to do something great with his country, he wants to make his country great," Trump asked about the improving ties.
Earlier this week, Trump had a historic meeting with Kim Jong-un in Singapore, wherein the North Korean leader agreed to denuclearise and give up nuclear weapons.
Trump said he could also invite Kim to the White House.
"I think it's something that could happen. Yes. Hey, he's the head of a country. And I mean he is the strong head. Don't let anyone think anything different. He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same," Trump said.
Trump also revealed that the two leaders had exchanged contact numbers and could easily call each other in case of any problem.
"He can now call me if he has any difficulty. I can call him. We have communication. It's a very good thing," Trump said.
Trump also said the Chinese are very happy with the North Korea summit.
