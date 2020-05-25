US to Provide $6 Million to Pakistan to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Islamabad: The US on Sunday announced that it will provide USD 6 million aid to Pakistan to support its effort in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

US ambassador to Pakistan, Paul Jones, in a video message said that the aid money will strengthen Pakistan's "response by expanding training for healthcare workers who take care of patients in hospitals with severe cases of coronavirus; preventing the spread of coronavirus in healthcare facilities and providing a fourth mobile lab to test and treat Pakistanis living in virus hotspots."

Jones in the message also expressed good wished for Pakistan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"I would like to congratulate all Pakistanis on the completion of Ramazan," said Jones.

Jones also thanked Islamabad for its recent delivery of medical supplies as a gesture of friendship and partnership between the two countries.

The embassy said that the US government has now committed a total of USD 21 million since it declared Pakistan a 'priority country for coronavirus response'.