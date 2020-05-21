WORLD

US to React Strongly if China Makes Move on Hong Kong, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The comments by Trump come hours after a Chinese official said the National People's Congress is exercising its "constitutional power” to set up a new legal framework and enforcement mechanism to ensure national security in Hong Kong.

  • Reuters Washington
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 11:18 PM IST
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States would react strongly if China follows through on plans to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong after last year's often violent pro-democracy unrest.

The remarks, made by the President to reporters before leaving the White House, come hours after a Chinese official said the National People's Congress is exercising its "constitutional power” to set up a new legal framework and enforcement mechanism to ensure national security in Hong Kong.


