After 19-month Freeze, US to Reopen Land Borders Next Month for Vaccinated Travellers

US says people vaccinated against Covid-19 can enter country through land from November.

A White House official said the administration would give the 'precise date very soon' -- both for the land crossings as well as international trips by plane, which he said would be timed to 'go together.'

The United States will open its land borders with Mexico and Canada in “early November" to non-essential travelers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, a senior White House official announced Tuesday.

The official said the administration would give the “precise date very soon" — both for the land crossings as well as international trips by plane, which the official said would be timed to “go together."

The US already announced in September that it would lift bans in November on all vaccinated air passengers who undergo testing and contact tracing.

first published:October 13, 2021, 09:39 IST