US Top Infectious Disease Expert Anthony Fauci Says Reopening Too Quickly will Backfire

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (Reuters)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (Reuters)

Dr Anthony Fauci says the message is this is something that is hurting from the standpoint of economics, from the standpoint of things that have nothing to do with the virus.

The top infectious-disease expert in the United States has a message for protesters who are ignoring their governors' stay-at-home orders and calling for him to be fired over his guidelines.

Dr Anthony Fauci says the message is "this is something that is hurting from the standpoint of economics, from the standpoint of things that have nothing to do with the virus."

He added on ABC's "Good Morning America" that "unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery economically is not gonna happen. So what you do if you jump the gun and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you're gonna set yourself back."

Fauci says as painful as it is to follow guidelines of gradually phasing into a reopening "it's gonna backfire. That's the problem."

