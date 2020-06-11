WORLD

1-MIN READ

US Tops Two Million Coronavirus Cases: Johns Hopkins

For representation: Health workers carry the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for his cremation at a crematorium. (Reuters)

The pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 112,900 people in the United States, which leads the world in the number of confirmed infections with 2,000,464, according to the Baltimore-based school's latest count.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: June 11, 2020, 11:58 AM IST
Washington: The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the United States topped two million on Wednesday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 112,900 people in the United States, which leads the world in the number of confirmed infections with 2,000,464, according to the Baltimore-based school's latest count.


