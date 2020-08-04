US Treasury projects record Q3 borrowing of $947 billion

WASHINGTON The Treasury Department is projecting government borrowing of $947 billion in the current July-September period, which would be a record for the quarter but down from the all-time high of $2.75 trillion in this year’s second quarter .

Treasury officials announced Monday that the government also plans to borrow $1.22 trillion in the October-December period.

Those amounts include $1 trillion in expected borrowing to finance another economic stimulus package, which is tied up in negotiations between Democrats and Republicans.

Also Watch Sushant Singh Rajput’s Brother in Law’s Explosive Chat With Mumbai Police Revealed

Treasury officials said the $1 trillion amount, spread over this quarter and the October-December period, is essentially a place holder since both sides remain far apart in how much the country should provide in economic support on top of the more than $3 trillion Congress has already provided.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor