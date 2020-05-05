WORLD

1-MIN READ

US Treasury to Start Distributing $4.8 Billion in Pandemic Funds to Tribal Governments

File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

Payments would begin based on population data based on US Census figures, while payments based on employment and expenditure data will be made at a later date.

  • Reuters WASHINGTON
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 8:28 PM IST
The U.S. Treasury Department will begin distributing $4.8 billion in pandemic relief funds to Native American tribal governments in all U.S. states, the Treasury and Interior Departments said in a joint statement.

Payments would begin Tuesday, based on population data based on U.S. Census figures, the statement said, while payments based on employment and expenditure data will be made at a later date.

Amounts calculated for Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act regional and village corporations would be held back until pending litigation relating to their eligibility was resolved, they said.

