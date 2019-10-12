US Troops in Syria Came Under Fire from Turkish Incursion, Says Pentagon
The US military confirmed an explosion around 9 pm within a few hundred meters of its post near the town of Kobani, in an area 'known by the Turks to have US forces present.'
Representative image.
Washington: US troops near the northern Syrian border came under artillery fire from Turkish positions on Friday, a Pentagon spokesman said, warning that the US was prepared to meet aggression with "immediate defensive action."
The US military confirmed an explosion around 9 pm (1800 GMT) within a few hundred meters of its post near the town of Kobani, in an area "known by the Turks to have US forces present."
"All US troops are accounted for with no injuries. US forces have not withdrawn from Kobani," Navy captain Brook DeWalt said in a statement.
US President Donald Trump has faced a firestorm of criticism for appearing to greenlight Turkey's offensive into northeastern Syria, which began after Trump ordered US troops to pull back from the border.
Turkey is targeting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a key US ally in the five-year battle to crush the Islamic State group. The SDF lost 11,000 fighters in the US-led campaign.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier Friday Trump had authorized — but not yet activated — "very significant new sanctions" to dissuade Turkey from further offensive military
action.
"The United States remains opposed to the Turkish military move into Syria and especially objects to Turkish operations outside the security mechanism zone and in areas where the Turks know US forces are present," DeWalt added.
"The US demands that Turkey avoid actions that could result in immediate defensive action."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Carlsberg Wants to Bring The World’s First Beer Bottles Made From Paper to The Market
- Nokia 6.2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Everything You Need to Know
- HP Chromebook x360 Review: A Million Android Apps Make All The Difference
- Eden Hazard Cannot Be a Cristiano Ronaldo Replacement for Real Madrid, Feels Arsene Wenger
- Vodafone Idea Says Their Customers Don’t Have to Bother About IUC With Unlimited Calls