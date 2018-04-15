English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Troops Not Leaving Syria Until Goals Accomplished, Says Nikki Haley
Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Haley listed three aims for the United States: ensuring that chemical weapons are not used in any way that pose a risk to US interests, that Islamic State is defeated and that there is a good vantage point to watch what Iran is doing.
United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during the United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria at the UN headquarters in New York, US, April 13, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)
Washington: US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Sunday that the United States would not pull its troops out of Syria until its goals were accomplished.
Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Haley listed three aims for the United States: ensuring that chemical weapons are not used in any way that pose a risk to US interests, that Islamic State is defeated and that there is a good vantage point to watch what Iran is doing.
It is our goal "to see American troops come home, but we are not going to leave until we know we have accomplished those things," Haley said.
The United States is "locked and loaded" to strike again if Syria's President Bashar al-Assad's government again uses chemical weapons, she told the Security Council on Saturday.
"We are confident that we have crippled Syria's chemical weapons program. We are prepared to sustain this pressure, if the Syrian regime is foolish enough to test our will," she said.
"If the Syrian regime uses this poison gas again, the United States is locked and loaded," Haley said.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
