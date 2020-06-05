US Unemployment Rate Falls Unexpectedly in May, Lay Offs Abate: Labour Department
FILE PHOTO: Workers organize a few online orders as they prepare to close in what would normally be a busy dinner hour at Ben's Chili Bowl, whose founders Ben and Virginia Ali famously kept the restaurant running through very difficult times in the past, as the eatery navigates the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak with no seating, limited hours and help from a federal Payroll Protection Program Loan in Washington, U.S. April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
The Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report showed the jobless rate dropped to 13.3% last month from 14.7% in April. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 2.509 million jobs after a record plunge of 20.687 million in April.
The U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly fell in May and layoffs abated, the Labor Department said on Friday in a report that showed the latest signs the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was bottoming.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the jobless rate jumping to 19.8% in May from 14.7% in April. Nonfarm payrolls for May had been expected to fall by 8 million jobs.
The jobs market improved considerably in the second half of May as businesses reopened after shuttering in mid-March to slow the spread of COVID-19. Consumer confidence, manufacturing and services industries are also stabilizing, though at low levels, signs the worst was over.
