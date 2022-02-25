US Upset over Pak PM Imran Khan’s Meet with Russia President Putin Amid Ukraine War: Sources

The United States is upset with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over his meeting with Russian President Vladmir Putin in the Kremlin just before the war against Ukraine, according to top opposition sources in Pakistan.

Sources said Pakistan’s opposition leaders feel Khan was given wrong advice by his aides and that he should have avoided being in the middle of the conflict.

The Opposition, according to sources, feels the US may impose more indirect sanctions in the days to come and go for more strict compliance on it. They feel the Federal Reserve Board’s (FRB) imposition of penalty of more than USD 55 million on the National Bank of Pakistan, a foreign bank operating in the US, on Thursday for anti-money laundering violations and for repeated compliance failures was a fallout of the meet.

“As detailed in the consent cease and desist order against the National Bank of Pakistan, the firm’s U.S. banking operations did not maintain an effective risk management program or controls sufficient to comply with anti-money laundering laws," the Federal board stated.

Putin met Khan in his first face-to-face talks since the start of a special Russian military operation in eastern Ukraine and the two leaders discussed the main aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional topics, including “developments in South Asia".

Khan, who arrived in Russia on Wednesday on a two-day visit - the first by a Pakistani premier in over two decades — began his engagements in Moscow by laying a wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’, hours after the Russian President ordered a special military operation in eastern Ukraine, ignoring last-minute appeals and warnings from the West.

During the meeting in the Kremlin, the leaders of the two countries discussed the main aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional topics, including developments in South Asia, said a brief statement issued by the Russian President’s office - Kremlin.

Earlier this month, the Russian embassy in New Delhi had said in a statement that the “Russian official position on the issue of Kashmir and Russia’s principled stance on non-interference in bilateral disputes remain unchanged."

During the meeting on Thursday, President Putin and PM Khan reviewed the entire array of bilateral relations, including economic and energy cooperation, particularly the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline, state-owned Radio Pakistan reported.

