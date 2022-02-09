US Vice President Kamala Harris’ Husband Doug Emhoff Evacuated From Event After Bomb Threat

Doug Emhoff, the husband of US vice president Kamala Harris, was evacuated from a high school in Washington DC after security officials were alerted of a bomb threat.

Emhoff’s spokeswoman Katie Peters said that the US Secret Service was made aware that there was a security threat at Dunbar High School. Emhoff was at the Dunbar High School to meet with students for an event honouring the Black History Month, according to a report by New York Times.

District of Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Enrique Gutierrez who was also at Dunbar while speaking to news agency the Associated Press (AP) confirmed that there was a bomb threat. Minutes after Emhoff was evacuated the entire school and its staff were also evacuated, Gutierrez further added.

“This afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to a bomb threat at Dunbar High School. All students and visitors were safely evacuated in accordance with DC Public Schools protocols and given the time of the incident, students were then dismissed for the school day,” Gutierrez said in an email statement accessed by AP.

According to AP, the threat was detected after the front desk received a phone call announcing that there was a bomb inside and people have 10 minutes to leave the school premises. Ashan Benedict, top police official, then relayed the information to the security service who came in and evacuated Emhoff.

