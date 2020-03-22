English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
US Vice President Mike Pence Says He Will be Tested for COVID-19 After His Staffer Tested Positive

File photo of US Vice President Mike Pence (Reuters)

This comes after Pence's spokesperson said a staff from his team was tested positive for the deadly disease. However, the infected staff was never in direct contact with either Pence or President Donald Trump.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 22, 2020, 7:54 AM IST
Washington: US Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday said he and Second Lady Karen Pence will be tested for the coronavirus.

Pence's comments came a day after his spokesperson said a staff from his team was tested positive for the deadly disease. However, the infected staff was never in direct contact with either Pence or President Donald Trump.

"While the White House doctor has indicated that he has no reason to believe that I was exposed and no need to be tested, given the unique position that I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon," Pence told reporters at a White House news conference.

The name of the infected staffer has not been released. Pence said he was doing well.

"I am pleased to report that he is doing well," the US Vice President said, adding the staffer exhibited "mild cold-like symptoms" and had not worked at the White House since Monday.

Trump had taken the coronavirus test last week. The result was negative.

In the wake of the coronavirus, the White House has made stringent provisions for those entering the complex.

