US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020 LIVE Updates: Trump has Embraced Dictators Around the World, Says Kamala Harris; Mike Pence Corners Her on Covid-19 Vaccine

Oct 8, 2020 8:14 AM (IST)

Takeaways: Pandemic Looms Over Vice Presidential Debate | Vice President Mike Pence faced considerable pressure to boost coronavirus-stricken President Donald Trump's flagging reelection hopes as he trails in national and battleground state polls. Kamala Harris stepped on stage having to balance her role as Joe Biden's validator with her own historic presence as the first Black woman on a major party national ticket.

The Trump campaign has wanted voters to focus on anything but the pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 people across the country and infected at least 7.5 million more. But that subject dominated from the outset, with Trump and a growing list of White House aides, campaign staff and allies now sidelined with COVID-19. Harris immediately put Pence on the defensive, calling Trump’s pandemic response “the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country.” Trump and Pence “still don’t have a plan,” she said.