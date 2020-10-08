News18 Logo

US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020 LIVE Updates: Trump has Embraced Dictators Around the World, Says Kamala Harris; Mike Pence Corners Her on Covid-19 Vaccine

News18.com | October 8, 2020, 8:14 AM IST
Event Highlights

US Presidential Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Senator Kamala Harris branded the response to the Covid-19 pandemic under Donald Trump as the "greatest failure" of any US administration, as the debate between her and Vice President Mike Pence opened on Wednesday. But Pence fired back by accusing Harris of undermining public confidence in a future coronavirus vaccine through her attacks on Trump's credibility. "The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country," Harris, running mate to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, said.

The US death toll from the pandemic has exceeded 210,000, with over 7.5 million people infected, the highest reported totals in the world. Pence slammed Harris for her statements questioning whether a vaccine released under Trump could be trusted due to the intense pressure on the president to tame the pandemic. "The fact that you continue to undermine public confidence in a vaccine, if the vaccine emerges during the Trump administration, I think is unconscionable," Pence said. 
Oct 8, 2020 8:14 AM (IST)

Takeaways: Pandemic Looms Over Vice Presidential Debate | Vice President Mike Pence faced considerable pressure to boost coronavirus-stricken President Donald Trump's flagging reelection hopes as he trails in national and battleground state polls.  Kamala Harris stepped on stage having to balance her role as Joe Biden's validator with her own historic presence as the first Black woman on a major party national ticket. 

The Trump campaign has wanted voters to focus on anything but the pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 people across the country and infected at least 7.5 million more. But that subject dominated from the outset, with Trump and a growing list of White House aides, campaign staff and allies now sidelined with COVID-19. Harris immediately put Pence on the defensive, calling Trump’s pandemic response “the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country.” Trump and Pence “still don’t have a plan,” she said.

Oct 8, 2020 8:03 AM (IST)

READ | 'Won't Take Vaccine Endorsed by Trump': Kamala Harris Blasts Trump's Covid-19 Response as 'Greatest Failure' in US Presidential History

The US death toll from the pandemic has exceeded 210,000, with over 7.5 million people infected, the highest reported totals in the world.

Oct 8, 2020 7:59 AM (IST)

Barrett’s Religious Views Could be Central to SC Nomination Debate | Mike Pence and Kamala Harris debated the upcoming fight over the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, sparring over how some of Barrett’s religious views could be central to that debate. “We particularly hope we don’t see the kind of attacks on her Christian faith that we saw before,” Pence said in response to the Supreme Court, noting that some members of the Senate have suggested they have questions about her association with a Christian group called People of Praise. Pence then hit Harris for questioning another judicial nominee because the pick was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic group that is anti-abortion. Harris hit back by casting the attack as personal, CNN reports. 

Oct 8, 2020 7:56 AM (IST)

President Donald Trump Tweets a Clip from the Vice Presidential Debate

Oct 8, 2020 7:53 AM (IST)

Candidates on Trump's Supreme Court Pick | A fight over the future of the Supreme Court is underway as Senate Republicans push to quickly confirm President Trump’s newest Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, amid Democratic opposition. Trump nominated Barrett following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, setting off a high-stakes confirmation battle in the run-up to an election where control of the White House and Congress are on the line. Republicans signalled that they would move as quickly as possible to take up the nomination, setting the stage for the possibility of a final confirmation vote before Election Day on November 3. 

Oct 8, 2020 7:45 AM (IST)

White House has “Always” Told Truth About Covid-19: Pence | Vice President Mike Pence claimed tonight that the Trump White House has “always” told the truth about Covid-19.  “Let’s talk about respecting the American people. You respect the American people when you tell them the truth,” Harris said. Pence then interjected, “Which we’ve always done.” 

Oct 8, 2020 7:37 AM (IST)

 America Lost 3,00,000 Manufacturing Jobs Amid Trade War: Harris | Kamala Harris excoriated Vice President Mike Pence and the Trump administration’s handling of trade , leading the vice president to fire back at Joe Biden’s record on trade agreements. “The vice president earlier said it’s what he thinks as an accomplishment that the President’s trade war with China,” Harris said. “You lost that trade war. You lost it. What ended up happening is because of a so-called trade war with China, America lost 300,000 manufacturing jobs.”

Oct 8, 2020 7:30 AM (IST)

Obamacare was a Disaster, Says Pence | Mike Pence challenged Kamala Harris over her accurate description of what would happen if the Affordable Care Act was struck down in court. “Obamacare was a disaster,” Pence said, speaking in the past tense of a law that still exists. He continued: “President Trump and I have a plan to improve health care and protect pre-existing conditions for every American.” he added. 

Oct 8, 2020 7:25 AM (IST)

Harris and Pence on China Trade War |“The vice president earlier referred to as part of what he thinks is an accomplishment, the president’s trade war with China. You lost that trade war. You lost it," said Harris. To which, Pence responded, “lost the trade war with China? Joe Biden never fought it.”

Oct 8, 2020 7:22 AM (IST)

Pence's Claims that Trump Suspended all Travel from China | Vice President Mike Pence claimed President Trump "suspended all travel from China" in response to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the CNN fact check states that it is false. While Trump did restrict travel from China, his policy was not an actual "ban": It made exemptions for travel by US citizens, permanent residents, many of the family members of both groups and some others.   

Oct 8, 2020 7:21 AM (IST)

Harris Zeroes in on Trump's Taxes and Mystery Debt

Oct 8, 2020 7:19 AM (IST)

Biden's and Harris' Stand on Climate Change | Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were mostly aligned on climate questions, though the California senator – in part because of her office – offered more concrete support for the Green New Deal. She signed on to a resolution written by Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2019. When challenged by Trump in their debate last week, Biden said he opposed the Green New Deal. And while it’s true he hasn’t embraced it, his climate plan has been (cautiously) applauded by leading environmental groups, CNN reports

Oct 8, 2020 7:13 AM (IST)

Pence Tells Harris to "Stop Playing Politics" with Lives | “Stop playing politics with people’s lives”, said Mike Pence. He also made the accusation, saying Sen. Kamala Harris was undermining confidence in an eventual coronavirus vaccine by saying she wouldn’t take it unless it was endorsed by public health experts.

Oct 8, 2020 7:11 AM (IST)

"If Donald Trump Tells Us to Take Covid-19 Vaccine, I'm Not Taking It": Kamala Harris | Kamala Harris directly said that if there is a coronavirus vaccine available during Donald Trump’s administration that is not embraced by scientific advisers but pushed by the President, she will not take it. But if the scientific advisers like Dr. Anthony Fauci back the vaccine, she would. “If Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it. Absolutely,” Harris said. “But if Donald Trump tells us to take it, I’m not taking it.”

Oct 8, 2020 7:07 AM (IST)

“Mr Vice President, I’m speaking,” Harris Asserts When Pence Tries to Interrupt Her | Although this debate is decidedly less chaotic and cacophonic than the first presidential debate – during which Trump consistently interrupted- there are some tense dynamics tonight. “The American people have had to sacrifice far too much because of the incompetence of this administration,” Harris shot at the vice president, who attempted to defend the administration’s record on coronavirus.

Oct 8, 2020 7:05 AM (IST)

Pence Claims Biden Plagiarized the Trump Administration’s Covid-19 Response | Vice President Mike Pence took his first crack at Joe Biden minutes into the debate, making an allusion to the decades-old episode which ended Biden’s first presidential bid. Describing the Biden-Harris plan to combat coronavirus, Pence suggested it was ripped from the current Trump administration approach. The vice president also touted travel restrictions that epidemiologists have said were implemented too late – after the virus was already circulating within the US – to be especially effective.

Oct 8, 2020 7:03 AM (IST)

Moderator to Pence and Harris: 'Be Polite' | Moderator Susan Page began the debate by beseeching Mike Pence and Kamala Harris to mind their manners. “You will have two minutes to answer without interruption by me, or the other candidate,” Page said.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were mostly aligned on climate questions, though the California senator – in part because of her office – offered more concrete support for the Green New Deal’s blueprint. She signed on to a resolution written by Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2019.

When challenged by Trump in their debate last week, Biden said he opposed the Green New Deal. And while it’s true he hasn’t embraced it, his climate plan has been (cautiously) applauded by leading environmental groups. “Biden believes the Green New Deal is a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face,” according to his campaign website, which touts his plan as a “Clean Energy Revolution.”

Both Harris and Biden support re-entering the Paris climate agreement, ending fossil fuel extraction on public land and putting a price on carbon emissions as part of broader policy visions.

But they differed somewhat, during the primary, on fracking. Harris said she wanted to ban the practice, beginning on federal land. Biden has said he wants to limit it, but rejects a ban in favor of stopping new or additional fracking on federal land. “I am not banning fracking. Let me say that again: I am not banning fracking,” Biden said at a speech in Pittsburgh this summer. “No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me.”

