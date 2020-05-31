WORLD

US Violence: One Dead in Indianapolis Shootings amid Protests over Death of George Floyd

A protester is detained by police officers during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Atlanta, U.S., May 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor confirmed the shootings during a late night news conference, but didn't offer any more details

Indianapolis: Authorities are investigating "multiple shootings," including one that left a person dead, in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday amid protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor confirmed the shootings during a late night news conference, but didn't offer any more details. Police later tweeted that no officers were involved.

Protests became dangerous for a second straight night in Indianapolis as buildings were damaged, officers deployed tear gas and at least one business was briefly on fire.


