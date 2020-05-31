WORLD

1-MIN READ

US Violence: Police Arrest 1,400 in 17 Cities as Protests Rage on Over Death of George Floyd

FILE PHOTO: Protesters hold placards in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Los Angeles: Police have arrested nearly 1,400 people in 17 US cities as protests continue over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died on Monday in Minnesota after a police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. The officer was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder.

But the arrest has done little to quell protests across the country. Most have been peaceful. But a few have erupted in violence.

An Associated Press tally of arrests found at least 1,383 people have been arrested since Thursday. The actual number is likely higher as protests continue Saturday night.


