US Visa Appointments Open for All Categories But Wait Times Remain Significant Due to High Demand: Embassy

The US Embassy in India on Tuesday announced that they are unable to accommodate travellers before their planned travel dates due to the surge in visa requests and wait times remaining “significantly” high. On its website, the embassy explained that the appointment demand is high across all visa categories, and wait times are likely to be longer for most routine non-immigrant visa appointments at the US embassy in Delhi and the consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai due to “reduced staffing and several Covid-19 pandemic-related disruptions since March 2020”.

The Department of State has authorised consular officers to waive the in-person interview requirement for certain categories of visa applicants through December 31, 2022. “This new authorisation applies to travellers applying for F, H-1, H-3, H-4, non-blanket L, M, O, P, Q, and academic J visas who were previously issued any type of visa, if they are applying for a visa in their country of nationality or residence,” a statement said posted on US embassy in India website.

Visa appointments are now open for all categories! But because of high demand, wait times remain significant. Join us Thursday, Sept 29 at 3 pm IST on U.S. Embassy India's Facebook & Instagram pages for a candid chat with our Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs, Don Heflin. pic.twitter.com/EgBW3g5CFo — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) September 27, 2022

It further stated that this authorisation does not apply to applicants who have a previous refusal that was not subsequently waived or overcome. “Adjudicating consular officers may request an in-person interview if additional information is required from applicants,” it added.

The embassy also said that applicants renewing any visa within 48 months of expiration also continue to be eligible for interview waiver.

However, those applicants who are looking for an expedited appointment can reach out to the embassy website for online appointment system, but he/she must already have a confirmed interview appointment date in order to request an expedited appointment.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the issue of long waiting period for visas and blamed it on Covid-related disruptions. He said the US has a plan for mitigating it for India and that it will be rolled out in a few months. The comments came as he met with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and two discussed challenges that Indians have been facing in receiving visas to work and live in the United States.

US visa services are still attempting to clear a backlog after Washington halted almost all visa processing worldwide in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Although other nationalities are also affected, Indians make up a large proportion of the recipients of H-1B and other work visas granted to skilled foreign workers, many in the tech industry. US visa applicants in India have seen wait times for an appointment extending to over a year in some instances.

“On mobility, specifically visas, this is particularly crucial, given its centrality to education, business, technology, and family reunions. There have been some challenges of late, and I flagged it to Secretary Blinken and his team, and I have every confidence that they will look at some of these problems seriously and positively,” Jaishankar said in a joint press briefing with Blinken on Tuesday.

Stating that he was “extremely sensitive” to the issue, Blinken said, “When Covid-19 hit, the demand for visas fell through the floor, visa fees went away, and the system as a whole suffered.”

(with inputs from Reuters)

