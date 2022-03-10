US Warns Russia May Use Bioweapons In Ukraine, But Did It Help Ukraine Build Such Labs?

The United States on Wednesday warned that Russia may conduct a false flag operation using chemical and biological weapons while declining that the US supports a bioweapons program in Ukraine. The Chinese foreign ministry earlier this month via a tweet claimed that the US has more than 20 laboratories in Ukraine for biological military activities. The claim was then supported by the Russians.

Russian news agency TASS claimed that such labs were built on Russia’s borders.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald, who worked with ex-CIA contractor Edward Snowden while working with news agency Guardian and won the Pulitzer for his reporting on the US’ National Security Agency, on his Substack site pointed out that Victoria Nuland partly admitted that the allegations levelled by Russia could be partly true.

He wrote that Nuland ‘long in charge of US policy in Ukraine testified on Monday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and strongly suggested that such claims are, at least in part, true.’

Chinese Foreign Ministry: "The US has 336 labs in 30 countries under its control, including 26 in Ukraine alone. It should give a full account of its biological military activities at home and abroad and subject itself to multilateral verification."pic.twitter.com/SP4lBq83Um— 曹 毅 CAO Yi أبو وسيم (@CaoYi_MFA) March 8, 2022

Greenwald pointed to the direction of a conversation between senator Marco Rubio and Victoria Nuland where the Florida senator asked if Ukraine has biological weapons. “Does Ukraine have chemical or biological weapons?” Rubio asked. To which Nuland replied, “Ukraine has biological research facilities.We are now in fact quite concerned that Russian troops, Russian forces, may be seeking to gain control. We are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces should they approach,” Nuland said. Greenwald also pointed out that such an admission means that those facilities may not be benign.

Greenwald also writes that fears of the US that Russian forces may be able to access such research leads to speculations that “either advanced biological weapons or dual-use “research” that has the potential to be weaponized” could be present in those research facilities.

Greenwald in his piece ‘Victoria Nuland: Ukraine Has “Biological Research Facilities," Worried Russia May Seize Them’ points out that the US boasted until last year that it is working with Ukraine. Its embassy in Kyiv said that both nations were working on a Biological Threat Reduction Program (BTRP). The Ukrainian ministry of health, the state service of Ukraine for food safety and consumer protection, the national academy of agrarian sciences, and the ministry of defence are BTRP’s executive agents.

The embassy page still live also says that the BTRP built laboratories in Odessa and Kyiv.

Earlier, while writing for News18, top diplomat Kanwal Sibal in his piece ‘Blinded by Aversion to Putin’s Russia, West Has Made Zelensky a Hero – Ukraine is Paying the Price’ also pointed out Nuland’s role in the Euromaidan protests which ousted former Ukrainian pro-Kremlin president Viktor Yanukovych and how it angered Russia. Greenwald also wrote in the piece that Nuland was instrumental in the Euromaidan protests which some observers felt was a coup.

The journalist also pointed out that Marco Rubio ‘threw a life raft’ at Nuland because her ‘part-admission’ of such facilities could endanger the Biden administration’s messaging to the world, where Russia is the villain.

