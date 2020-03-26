WORLD

US Weekly Jobless Claims Surge to a Record 3.28 Million as Coronavirus Spurs Mass Layoffs

Job seekers and recruiters gather at TechFair in Los Angeles, California, US March 8, 2018. (Image: REUTERS/File)

Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose to 3.28 million in the latest week from a revised 282,000 the previous week, eclipsing the previous record of 695,000 set in 1982, the US Labor Department said.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 6:34 PM IST
The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits shot to record of more than 3 million last week as strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic ground the country to a sudden halt, unleashing a wave of layoffs that likely brought an end to the longest employment boom in US history.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose to 3.28 million in the latest week from a revised 282,000 the previous week, eclipsing the previous record of 695,000 set in 1982, the US Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims would rise to 1 million, but estimates had ranged to as high as 4 million.

