English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
US Weighs Withdrawing Troops From Germany, Says Report
US troops have been stationed in Germany since World War II, and the presence there serves as a base for US operations in Africa and the Middle East.
Image for representation.
Washington: The Pentagon is evaluating the costs of transferring or withdrawing troops from Germany, where the United States has its biggest contingent outside the country, The Washington Post reported on Friday.
President Donald Trump has already discussed the proposal, which has worried European NATO allies, with military officials.
Among the options under consideration are repatriating a large contingent of the approximately 35,000 active duty troops, or a full or partial move of the military personnel from Germany to Poland, according to the Post.
Citing anonymous sources, the newspaper stressed that the study was only an internal examination of options at this stage.
A White House National Security Council spokesman denied any such analysis.
Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon also denied any plans for a withdrawal. "The Pentagon regularly reviews force posture and performs cost-benefit analyses," he said in a statement.
"This is nothing new. Germany is host to the largest US force presence in Europe — we remain deeply rooted in the common values and strong relationships between our countries. We remain fully committed to our NATO ally and the NATO alliance."
The US president is due to attend the transatlantic group's summit in Brussels on July 11-12, when he is sure to pressure allies to spend at least two percent of their GDP on defense, in accordance with a target NATO members agreed to reach by 2024.
Germany, which has had tense ties with the US in recent months, has already indicated it will be unable to meet that goal. Poland, however, has met the target.
Trump insists that Washington is shouldering too much of the group's financial burden.
US troops have been stationed in Germany since World War II, and the presence there serves as a base for US operations in Africa and the Middle East.
Also Watch
President Donald Trump has already discussed the proposal, which has worried European NATO allies, with military officials.
Among the options under consideration are repatriating a large contingent of the approximately 35,000 active duty troops, or a full or partial move of the military personnel from Germany to Poland, according to the Post.
Citing anonymous sources, the newspaper stressed that the study was only an internal examination of options at this stage.
A White House National Security Council spokesman denied any such analysis.
Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon also denied any plans for a withdrawal. "The Pentagon regularly reviews force posture and performs cost-benefit analyses," he said in a statement.
"This is nothing new. Germany is host to the largest US force presence in Europe — we remain deeply rooted in the common values and strong relationships between our countries. We remain fully committed to our NATO ally and the NATO alliance."
The US president is due to attend the transatlantic group's summit in Brussels on July 11-12, when he is sure to pressure allies to spend at least two percent of their GDP on defense, in accordance with a target NATO members agreed to reach by 2024.
Germany, which has had tense ties with the US in recent months, has already indicated it will be unable to meet that goal. Poland, however, has met the target.
Trump insists that Washington is shouldering too much of the group's financial burden.
US troops have been stationed in Germany since World War II, and the presence there serves as a base for US operations in Africa and the Middle East.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Reuters India Report: Male Journalists Discuss Discrimination And Crimes Against Women
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Reuters India Report: Male Journalists Discuss Discrimination And Crimes Against Women
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mary Kom Pulls Out of Asian Games Squad
- Sanju: 'Proud Wife' Manyata Dutt Shares an Adorable Photo of Sanjay Dutt With Their Kids
- Sanju Celeb Movie Review: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shabana Azmi and Others Laud Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Been Reviewed Before Its Launch And Here is How it Will be
- Our Favourite Pakistani TV Reporter Chand Nawab is Back...And He Still Can't Finish His Damn Line