Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » World
1-min read

US 'Will Continue to Lead' Against Islamic State: Mike Pompeo

Foreign ministers or other senior officials from 31 nations came to Washington for the meeting initiated by France after President Donald Trump stunned them last month by announcing a US troop withdrawal from Syria.

AFP

Updated:November 14, 2019, 10:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
US 'Will Continue to Lead' Against Islamic State: Mike Pompeo
File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Image: Reuters)

Washington: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed on Thursday that the United States will keep fighting the Islamic State group, reassuring worried allies convened in Washington.

"The United States will continue to lead the coalition and the world on this essential security effort," Pompeo said as he opened a day of talks in Washington.

Foreign ministers or other senior officials from 31 nations came to Washington for the meeting initiated by France after President Donald Trump stunned them last month by announcing a US troop withdrawal from Syria.

Pompeo dwelled little on Trump's decision but said that US forces were positioned to "make sure ISIS will never get a second wind", using an alternative acronym for the group.

He highlighted the October 26 raid by US forces that killed the extremist group's chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as well as other leaders of the movement.

"Ask them if there's a deficit of American leadership in fighting ISIS," Pompeo said sarcastically.

Pompeo instead pressed for more commitment from European allies both to fund stabilisation programmes in Syria and take back their nationals who joined the Islamic State group.

"Coalition members must take back the thousands of foreign terrorist fighters in custody and impose accountability for the atrocities they have perpetrated," Pompeo said.

He said of coalition partners, "We'll hold them to account".

But allies such as France and Britain have little desire to bring back extremists who are bent on creating mayhem at home and have moved to strip some of them of citizenship.

France instead has been working with neighbouring Iraq on handling prosecution of foreign jihadists.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have been jailing the militants in northern Syria after spearheading the fight against the Islamic State group.

But US officials say that dozens of extremists remain unaccounted for after Turkey, following Trump's withdrawal decision, invaded northern Syria to assault the Kurdish guerrillas whom it links to separatists at home.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram