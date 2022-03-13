US Will Defend 'Sacred' NATO Territory Against Russia Even If It Means World War 3, Warns Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the US will defend “every inch" of NATO territory, even if it means World War III, while rejecting calls to intervene directly in Ukraine by establishing a no-fly zone, which would almost certainly result in a shootout with Russia.

Biden authorized $200 million in additional military equipment for Ukraine, as Russia widens its bombardment and pummels civilian areas. Washington already authorized $350 million of military equipment on February 26 — the largest such package in US history. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s pleas for help have grown increasingly desperate, and he has repeatedly urged Washington, the EU and NATO for help.

“I want to be clear though: We’re going to make sure Ukraine has the weapons to defend themselves from invading Russian force. And we will send money and food aid to save Euro-Ukrainian lives," Biden said in Philadelphia.

“We’re going to welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms if, in fact, they come all the way here. And as we provide — as we provide this support to Ukraine, we’re going to continue to stand together with our allies in Europe and send an unmistakable message that we will defend every inch of NATO territory –- every single inch — with a united, galvanized NATO. One movement," he said.

Advertisement

“That’s why I’ve moved over 12,000 American forces along the borders with Russia — Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Romania, et cetera — because they move once. Granted, if we respond, it is World War Three, but we have a sacred obligation on NATO territory — a sacred obligation — Article 5. And we will not — although we will not fight the third World War in Ukraine. Putin’s war against Ukraine is never going to be a victory," the US President said.

Biden said a number of economic moves collectively will deliver “another crushing blow" to Russia’s economy, already weighed down by global sanctions that have cratered the rouble and forced the stock market to close. Biden again put the blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin is an aggressor. Putin is the aggressor. And Putin must pay a price," Biden said at the White House, noting he had earlier spoke by phone to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

At the White House, Biden joined fellow Group of Seven leaders in calling for revoking Russia’s “most favored nation" trade status, which would allow G7 nations to increase tariffs and set quotas on Russian products. The US Congress would need to pass legislation to revoke the trade status, and lawmakers recently have been moving in that direction.

“We remain resolved to isolate Russia further from our economies and the international financial system," the G7 said in a statement.

Trade made up about 46% of Russia’s economy in 2020, much of that with China or linked to energy exports that European nations depend on for heat and electricity, making it unclear how deeply these moves will impact Russia’s economy.

Biden also banned the US import of Russian vodka, seafood and diamonds.

He warned that Russia would pay a “severe price" should it use chemical weapons against Ukraine. The United States has expressed fears that Russia could be paving the way for a chemical weapons attack, without citing evidence.

Advertisement

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told reporters on Air Force One that if Russia is targeting civilians in Ukraine “that would be a war crime." Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation."

Biden said the United States would add new names to a list of Russian oligarchs who are sanctioned, and ban the export of luxury goods to Russia.

In a separate statement, the White House said Biden would ban US investment in Russia beyond the energy sector, and that G7 nations would move to block Russia from funds from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

“Those are the latest steps we’re taking but they’re not the last steps we’re taking." Biden said.

The coordinated moves by the United States, Britain and other allies come on top of a host of unprecedented sanctions, export controls and banking restrictions aimed at pressuring Putin to end the largest war in Europe since World War Two.

Advertisement

Russia on Thursday banned the export of telecom, medical, auto, agricultural, electrical and tech equipment, as well as some forestry products, in retaliation.

The United States is expanding sanctions on Russia to include executives of sanctioned banks and Russian banker Yuri Kovalchuk, as well as Russian lawmakers.

“Russia cannot grossly violate international law and expect to benefit from being part of the international economic order," the White House said in a statement.

EU leaders on Friday, meanwhile, sought to double financing for military aid to Ukraine by an extra 500 million euros (around $550 million). In a video message recorded outside his presidential office in Kyiv, Zelensky demanded the EU “do more" to help his country.

With inputs from AFP, Reuters

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.