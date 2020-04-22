WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
2-MIN READ

US Will Have Second, 'Even More Difficult' Wave of Coronavirus: Health Official

Representative Image. (Reuters)

Representative Image. (Reuters)

Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield told T Washington Post that the US will have the epidemic and coronavirus epidemic at the same time.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 10:04 AM IST
Share this:

Washington: A second wave of the novel coronavirus will hit the US later this year with even more difficult ramifications than the current COVID-19 crisis that has claimed more than 45,000 lives and infected over 824,000 people in the country, a top American health official has warned.

Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield told The Washington Post that the US will have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time.

If the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak and the flu season had peaked at the same time, it could have been "really, really difficult in terms of health capacity," he said.

Luckily, the arrival of the novel coronavirus in the United States came as the regular flu season was waning, he said.

"There's a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through," Redfield told the daily.

"We're going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time," he said, adding that having two simultaneous respiratory outbreaks would put unimaginable strain on the health-care system.

The White House emphasised on continuing with preventive measures to fight the coronavirus and increased testing.

"We were very clear in the guidelines that we believe we can monitor, again, monitor communities at the community level by using the influenza-like illness and the syndromic respiratory and gastrointestinal temp components of this particular virus," Dr Deborah Brix, member of the White House Task Force on Coronavirus told reporters when asked about the second wave.

"Obviously, when we have flu, and we're working on an algorithm that you test for flu and then you test for Covid-19 and making sure that we are building the testing capacity to be able to do that because I think it's very important that you're going to be able - on the surface, a patient, when they come in with early flu and early Covid-19 can look very close to identical," she said.

There is a need to have testing in place to be able to separate and ensure those patients receive the best treatment, Brix said.

"We are also hoping by that time we have additional treatment options for people with Covid-19 so that there will be additional treatment available in the fall," she said.

Responding to a question, Brix said that the situation could be pretty bad if the second wave of coronavirus hits the country in the winter.

"When you see what has happened in New York, that was very bad. I believe that we'll have early warning signals both from our surveillance that we been talking about in these on the vulnerable populations," she said.

"We're going to continue that surveillance from now all the way through the fall to be able to give us that early warning signal. I think what we've learned is how good Americans are about immediately reverting to all of those issues that they need to do in order to ensure that they are protected and their families," Brix said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,700,955

    +44,629*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,565,059

    +86,906*

  • Cured/Discharged

    686,608

    +35,105*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,496

    +7,172*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres