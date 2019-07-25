Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

US Woman Locks 3-year-old in Hot Car to 'Remove Her Demons', Gets 25 Years After Child Dies

Over a two-week period in June 2017, the woman and her fiance subjected the child to extreme summer temperatures, leaving her in a car for nine-and-a-half hours on one occasion, which resulted in her death,

AFP

Updated:July 25, 2019, 8:02 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
US Woman Locks 3-year-old in Hot Car to 'Remove Her Demons', Gets 25 Years After Child Dies
Image for representation only.
Loading...

Los Angeles: A California woman has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for killing her three-year-old daughter, who was left in a hot car for nearly 10 hours to cleanse her of demons, officials said.

Angela Phakhin had been convicted in June of the first-degree murder of Maiya and the sentence was pronounced last Friday, the district attorney's office in Sacramento said. Phakhin's fiance, Untwan Smith, has also been charged in the case and is awaiting trial.

The pair moved to California in February 2016 from Arkansas and were living in their car, authorities said.

Over a two-week period in June 2017, the couple subjected Maiya to extreme summer temperatures, they added. On one occasion, she was left in a car for four-and-a-half hours and the next day for nine-and-a-half hours, which resulted in her death, prosecutors said.

"Phakhin had been warned repeatedly to protect Maiya and was advised to take her to a cooling shelter, but she did not accept the offers," prosecutors said. "After Maiya's death, Phakhin told law enforcement that she and Smith were trying to remove the lustful demons from Maiya."

Phakhin and Smith were arrested on June 28, 2017 in Rancho Cordova, north of San Francisco, after their SUV was spotted by police parked the wrong way.

Officers began searching the car after a records check revealed that Smith had an outstanding warrant in Arkansas. Maiya was found underneath blankets in the back seat and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram