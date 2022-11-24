US Woman Sets Boyfriend's House on Fire After Another Woman Answers Phone, Arrested

A woman was arrested in Texas, US after she broke into her boyfriend’s house and set the place on fire in a jealous rage.

The incident was reported on November 20 at around 1:45 am when Senaida Marie Soto, 23, broke into her boyfriend’s home and set his house on fire after she had stolen several items from the home.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said that the Lytle Fire Department and the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to an arson call at a home in San Antonio on Sunday.

The owner of the house told police that Senaida Soto broke into his home, stole several items and set the house on fire.

Police said that Soto had been in a romantic relationship with a family member of the homeowner.

“Soto had FaceTimed her boyfriend when another woman answered his phone, who later turned out to be a relative of the boyfriend," police said.

“Soto became upset that another woman answered her boyfriend’s phone, went to the boyfriend’s house, and that is when she lit the couch in the living room on fire,” they added.

A video of the fire was also recorded where Soto was seen lighting the couch on fire, causing the home to go up in flames. The arson cost the family a damage of over $50,000 worth of property. She was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation and arson.

After putting the house on fire, she reportedly texted the boyfriend and said “I hope your house is okay”.

Read all the Latest News here