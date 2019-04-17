English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Woman Sues Chines Billionaire Richard Liu on Rape Allegation
The woman is a student at the University of Minnesota. She sued JD.com founder Richard Liu on Tuesday, alleging that he raped her at her apartment.
File photo of Chinese billionaire Richard Liu
Minneapolis (US): A woman who says JD.com founder Richard Liu raped her in Minneapolis is suing the Chinese billionaire and his company.
The woman is a student at the University of Minnesota. She sued Liu on Tuesday, alleging that he raped her at her apartment.
Liu was arrested August 31 in Minneapolis on suspicion of felony rape and released within hours.
He had been attending a week-long residency as part of the University of Minnesota's doctor of business administration China programme.
Prosecutors announced in December that Liu would not face criminal charges because they could not prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Liu's attorneys said at the time that his arrest was based on a false claim.
