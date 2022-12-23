Wild Winter Storm Dampens Christmas Cheer in US, Over 2k Flights Affected; Thick Fog Disrupts Delhi's Rail, Road Traffic | Weather Live

It’s that time of the year and it seems like the weather, too, understands it and its acting accordingly. With Christmas and New Year round the corner, most places across the world are under a cold blanket. As parts of India reel under biting-cold weather, several parts of US are witnessing the “once-in-a-generation" Winter Storm for Christmas.

Let’s Look At How the World is Dealing With The Weather

Storm Adds Uncertainty to Strong Holiday Travel Demand

Concerns about illness or inflation aren’t stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might.

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday the storm was so large and encompassing that around 190 million people are currently under some type of winter weather advisory.

Over 2,000 US Flights Cancelled Over ‘Once In A Generation’ Snow Storm

Snow, rain, ice, wind and frigid temperatures are disrupting air travel plans across the United States and bus and Amtrak passenger train service.

Airlines cancelled just over 2,270 US flights by 6 ET pm Thursday and proactively cancelled almost 1,000 flights for Friday, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware.

Eighty-five flights were already cancelled for Saturday. Delays were even more extensive on Thursday: More than 7,400 as of 6 pm, reported CNN.

Dense Fog Disrupts Road, Rail Traffic in Delhi On Thursday

A layer of dense fog enveloped the Indo-Gangetic plains including Delhi Thursday morning, affecting road and rail traffic.

A railway spokesperson said 20 trains were running late by 1:30 to 4:30 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) ‘very dense’ fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is ‘dense’, 201 and 500 ‘moderate’, and 501 and 1,000 ‘shallow’. The Met office said the Palam and Safdarjung airport logged visibility levels of 200 metres at 5:30 am.

Hawaii Winter Storm: Thunder, Hail and Power Outages

A strong winter storm downed trees, knocked out power and flooded soccer fields as it moved across the Hawaiian Islands. Snow fell on the Big Island’s tallest peaks.

National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Rozanski said Tuesday that the weather is typical of the kind of storm Hawaii occasionally gets in December and January. He called these storms “infrequent but not unusual.”

The cold front came in from the northwest, delivering thunderstorms, powerful wind gusts and high surf. Some residents reported pea-sized hail, which Rozanski said was to be expected during a storm of this kind.

Dense Fog in Parts of Rajasthan, Bikaner Coldest at 4.6 Deg C

Weather remained dry with dense fog witnessed at isolated places in Rajasthan on Thursday morning, a MeT department spokesperson said.

Bikaner was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees followed by 6.5 degrees each in Pilani and Sikar.

Nagaur recorded 6.6 degrees followed by 7.5 in Sangaria, 7.6 in Sirohi, 7.7 in Karauli, 8.8 in Alwar, and 9.1 in Dholpur.

According to the MeT department, the minimum temperature recorded till 8.30 am on Thursday was above 10 degrees in other parts of the state.

Fog Reduces Visibility in Many Parts of Haryana, Punjab

Fog reduced visibility at many places in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday morning as minimum temperatures hovered below normal limits in a few parts of the region.

According to a meteorological department official here, reduced visibility due to fog was reported from Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Bhiwani and Sirsa among other places in Haryana.

In Punjab, similar conditions were reported at Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda and Faridkot. Chandigarh also reported fog in the morning.

Read all the Latest India News here